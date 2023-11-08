Tesla raises prices on some models sold in China: report

Tesla Inc. has made a small price hike on some of their long-range vehicles, according to Reuters.

Starting on Thursday, November 9, the electric automaker said that they will raise the prices to the long range versions of the Model 3 and Model Y in China.

Effective immediately, the price of the Model 3 Long Range has increased by RMB 1,500 ($206) in China.

The Model Y Long Range has also increased in China by RMB 2,500 ($304).

Tesla builds Model 3 and Model Y in their Shanghai plant, while the Model X and Model S are produced at the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California.

The Model 3 and Model Y are Tesla’s bestselling vehicles.

Elon Musk's car company slashed prices in both China in January 2023 and in the U.S. in both January and April.

In January, Tesla cut the prices in China after disappointing sales numbers came out in December.

In the U.S., Tesla cut the prices of the Model Y 'long range' and 'performance' vehicles by $3,000 each and the Model 3 with rear-wheel drive by $2000 to $39,990.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Reuters contributed to this report.