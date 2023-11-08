Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tesla
Published

Tesla raises prices on some models sold in China: report

Tesla is raising their prices for the Model 3 Long Range and the Model Y Long Range

close
Investor's Business Daily executive editor Alissa Coram analyzes the stock performances of Uber and Tesla on 'Varney & Co.' video

Tesla is underperforming, look elsewhere for mega-cap tech exposure: Alissa Coram

Investor's Business Daily executive editor Alissa Coram analyzes the stock performances of Uber and Tesla on 'Varney & Co.'

Tesla Inc. has made a small price hike on some of their long-range vehicles, according to Reuters. 

Starting on Thursday, November 9, the electric automaker said that they will raise the prices to the long range versions of the Model 3 and Model Y in China.

Effective immediately, the price of the Model 3 Long Range has increased by RMB 1,500 ($206) in China.

The Model Y Long Range has also increased in China by RMB 2,500 ($304). 

TESLA CUTS PRICES IN THE US AGAIN TO SPUR DEMAND

Tesla Model 3 assembly line

Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. (REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Tesla builds Model 3 and Model Y in their Shanghai plant, while the Model X and Model S are produced at the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California.

TESLA CUTS PRICES IN THE US AGAIN TO SPUR DEMAND

The Model 3 and Model Y are Tesla’s bestselling vehicles.

The Tesla Gigafactory

Aerial view of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory on June 2, 2023 in Shanghai, China.  (VCG/VCG via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Elon Musk's car company slashed prices in both China in January 2023 and in the U.S. in both January and April.

In January, Tesla cut the prices in China after disappointing sales numbers came out in December.

In the U.S., Tesla cut the prices of the Model Y 'long range' and 'performance' vehicles by $3,000 each and the Model 3 with rear-wheel drive by $2000 to $39,990.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Reuters contributed to this report. 