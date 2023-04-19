Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla cuts US prices again ahead of earnings report

Tesla will report quarterly results on Wednesday with investors looking at how this year's price cuts have affected the bottom line

close
Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared his business perspective on inflation and the emerging banking crisis on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' video

Elon Musk: Inflation's going to happen no matter what

Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared his business perspective on inflation and the emerging banking crisis on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Tesla has cut prices on some of its electric vehicles for the second time this month and the sixth time this year.

Tesla cut the prices of the Model Y 'long range' and 'performance' vehicles by $3000 each and the Model 3 with rear-wheel drive by $2000 to $39,990.

So far this year, the Elon Musk-led company has cut U.S. prices of its base Model 3 by 11% and that of its base Model Y by 20%.

The move comes as tougher standards will be introduced that will limit EV tax credits.

TESLA CUTS PRICES IN THE US AGAIN TO SPUR DEMAND

A customer browses Tesla automobiles

A Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom. (REUTERS/Yilei Sun / Reuters Photos)

Earlier in April, the Model S sedan's starting price was reduced to $84,990, a $5,000 cut from the prior month's price. 

The Model X starting at $94,990 was cut by $5,000.

The company has been trying to increase interest with price cuts in Europe, Israel and Singapore as well as in Japan, Australia and South Korea.

NEW JERSEY PAUSES EV REBATES AS DEMAND SURGES

Tesla Model 3

A Tesla Model 3 is seen in a showroom in Los Angeles, California. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Photos)

Tesla has also expanded a discount drive it started in China in January.

Investors will be looking at how this year's price cuts have affected the bottom line as reports for the first quarter are released on Wednesday.

Tesla has reported a 4% sequential rise in deliveries in the first quarter, much less than the 17.8% sequential rise in the prior quarter.

ELON MUSK: NO ‘MAGICAL CURE FOR INFLATION’

ELON MUSK Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk alongside the electric automakers logo. (Getty Images/AP / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Analysts are expecting Tesla to report a 24.2% year-on-year increase in first-quarter revenue to $23.29 billion, with the average profit estimate falling by about 2.4%, according to Refinitiv data.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 184.31 -2.73 -1.46%

Through Tuesday, Tesla shares have gained nearly 50% this year.

Reuters contributed to this report.