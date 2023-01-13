Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla cuts prices on models sold in the US: report

Tesla cut prices on models in China a week ago after sales in that country plunged in December

close
Constellation Research founder R 'Ray' Wang discusses the performance of Tesla's stocks as they head for record lows and provides an outlook for tech stocks. video

Tesla stocks fall due to China EV demand, Musk's Twitter 'distraction': R 'Ray' Wang

Constellation Research founder R 'Ray' Wang discusses the performance of Tesla's stocks as they head for record lows and provides an outlook for tech stocks.

Tesla's recent round of price cuts now involves vehicles sold in the U.S.

The electric automaker has reportedly cut prices on some models by nearly 20%, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The move is seen as a way to grab new buyers at a time Wall Street is concerned appetite for the vehicles is weakening.

The cuts are likely to allow some buyers to qualify for a $7,500 U.S. government tax credit. 

TESLA CUTS PRICES IN CHINA AMID SLUMP IN DELIVERIES

Elon Musk Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk alongside the electric automaker's logo. (Getty Images/AP / Getty Images)

Elon Musk's car company slashed the price of its baseline Model Y crossover by almost 20% to $52,990. That puts the vehicle below a $55,000 cap, making it eligible for the tax incentive.

A 14% cut brings the price of a high-performance version of its Model 3 sedan to $53,990, also putting it under the cap.

The Model 3 and Model Y are Tesla’s bestselling vehicles.

Tesla Model 3

A Tesla Model 3 is seen in a showroom in Los Angeles, California. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Photos)

The company also lowered prices for its Model S luxury sedans and Model X sport-utility vehicles. 

TESLA FINED $2.2M FOR EXAGGERATING DRIVING RANGE OF ITS VEHICLES: REPORT

A customer browses Tesla automobiles

A Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom. (REUTERS/Yilei Sun / Reuters Photos)

FOX Business has reached out to Tesla for comment.

Tesla cut prices on vehicles in China a week ago, after sales there plunged in December.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 123.56 +0.34 +0.28%

Musk suggested last month that the higher interest-rate environment was hurting demand.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Tesla delivered about 1.31 million vehicles last year, up roughly 40% from 2021, but short of the company's target of 50% or more. 

Shares of Tesla fell about 65% in 2022.