Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla cuts prices in China amid slump in deliveries

Shares of Tesla stock dropped about 2.9% on Thursday

close
Constellation Research founder R 'Ray' Wang discusses the performance of Tesla's stocks as they head for record lows and provides an outlook for tech stocks. video

Tesla stocks fall due to China EV demand, Musk's Twitter 'distraction': R 'Ray' Wang

Constellation Research founder R 'Ray' Wang discusses the performance of Tesla's stocks as they head for record lows and provides an outlook for tech stocks.

Tesla trimmed prices on Thursday for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China, the world's largest market for cars. 

The cut comes after disappointing sales numbers came out on Thursday, with the electric vehicle pioneer delivering a five-month low 55,796 cars in China in December, a 44% decease from the month before, according to the China Passenger Car Association. 

A customer browses Tesla automobiles

A man wearing a face mask walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai, China. (REUTERS/Yilei Sun / Reuters Photos)

The Model 3, Tesla's least expensive vehicle, now costs about $33,427 in China, down from about $38,704, according to the company's website. The price of the Model Y was lowered to $37,830, down from about $42,051. 

WHERE TO INVEST YOUR MONEY IN 2023 AFTER ROUGH YEAR-END IN THE MARKETS

Tesla stock has taken a beating over the last year, down about 72% from its peak in November 2021. Shares closed down 2.9% on Thursday. 

Tesla Model Y in store

Visitors check a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing, China. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Worldwide, Tesla delivered 405,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, about 13,000 short of consensus forecasts of 418,000. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 