First look at deal that could get nearly 50,000 GM employees back to work

After a day of swirling reports, FOX Business obtained a copy of the United Auto Workers and General Motors' tentative agreement ahead of union leaders' vote on Thursday.

Some of the most anticipated parts of the deal include a new shortened path to permanent status for temporary workers and guaranted wage increases and lump sums for permanent manufacturing employees. The agreement would apply to GM's hourly workers.

But many workers who are dismayed at the thought of GM closing more plants will be disappointed that the agreement does not include reopening the Lordstown assembly plant in Ohio.

The agreement provides full-time temporary workers with a pathway to permanent employment starting on Jan. 6, 2020. Part-time temporary employees will have a pathway to regular status beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

GM also caved following workers' anger at being asked to share a larger portion of health insurance costs.

Seniority employees will get an $11,000 ratification bonus, while temporary employees get a bonus of $4,500.

The deal also eliminates the $12,000 cap on profit-sharing payouts.

"All profits the company earns in North America will generate payments to members, based on the current $1,000 per $1 billion formula, with no limits," the agreement summary stated.

GM also promised to bring all permanent manufacturing employees to $32.32 an hour by September 2023.

Local UAW chapter leaders and the UAW GM National Council are expected to vote on the tentative agreement on Thursday. If they approve the deal, it will be up to rank-and-file members to ratify it. UAW members are remaining on strike as they await the results of Thursday's vote.

FOX Business' Grady Trimble contributed to this report.