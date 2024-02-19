Super Bowl Sunday beer sales jumped in 2024, with Corona taking top spot

The stats are in on beer sales at bars and restaurants during Super Bowl Sunday 2024, and while sales were up overall, there were clear winners and losers among brands compared to last year.

The latest report from restaurant engagement platform Union found on premise sales jumped 16% on game day compared to a typical day, an increase from 2023 when they only rose 10%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % STZ CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. 243.84 -1.06 -0.43%

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Corona, owned by Constellation Brands, was the top-selling beer this year based on whole-day sales, while Anheuser-Busch InBev's Michelob Ultra took the lead during the actual game time.

SUPER BOWL RATINGS: HIGHEST RATES, MOST-WATCHED TELECAST OF ALL TIME

By taking the top spot in sales for the day, Corona dethroned beleaguered A-B brand Bud Light, which was the top-seller in on-premise sales for 2023's Super Bowl, but saw sales plummet 50% on this year's big game day, according to Union's data.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BUD ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 62.24 -0.58 -0.92%

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Bud Light has launched major ad campaigns to repair its image following a boycott from conservatives over its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, but the sales data shows the brand continues to suffer.

BUD LIGHT SALES DOWN NEARLY 30% YEAR OVER YEAR AS RIVALS CONTINUE TO CLIMB

Another Constellation Brand, Modelo Especial, overtook Bud Light as the top-selling beer in the U.S. overall last year, and it remains on top.

Modelo also saw a major boost on Super Bowl Sunday this year, with sales surging 66% higher than on a typical day, the analysis found.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Still, the Mexican lager had lower on-premise sales than Corona, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Bud Light and Coors Light.