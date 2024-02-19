Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl Sunday beer sales jumped in 2024, with Corona taking top spot

Beer sales in bars and restaurants were up 16% on game day, but customers' choices changed. Here's how brands stacked up.

Top Super Bowl commercial creative mind picks his favorite ad

The stats are in on beer sales at bars and restaurants during Super Bowl Sunday 2024, and while sales were up overall, there were clear winners and losers among brands compared to last year.

The latest report from restaurant engagement platform Union found on premise sales jumped 16% on game day compared to a typical day, an increase from 2023 when they only rose 10%.

Corona Beer

Bottles of the beer, Corona, a brand of Constellation Brands Inc., sit on a supermarket shelf in Los Angeles, California April 1, 2015. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

STZ CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. 243.84 -1.06 -0.43%

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Corona, owned by Constellation Brands, was the top-selling beer this year based on whole-day sales, while Anheuser-Busch InBev's Michelob Ultra took the lead during the actual game time.

By taking the top spot in sales for the day, Corona dethroned beleaguered A-B brand Bud Light, which was the top-seller in on-premise sales for 2023's Super Bowl, but saw sales plummet 50% on this year's big game day, according to Union's data.

bud light cans

Bud Light cans are seen in a store in Montreal, Canada on June 16, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

BUD ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 62.24 -0.58 -0.92%

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Bud Light has launched major ad campaigns to repair its image following a boycott from conservatives over its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, but the sales data shows the brand continues to suffer.

Another Constellation Brand, Modelo Especial, overtook Bud Light as the top-selling beer in the U.S. overall last year, and it remains on top.

A six-pack of Modelo Especial beer bottles

Modelo Especial beers arranged in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.  (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Modelo also saw a major boost on Super Bowl Sunday this year, with sales surging 66% higher than on a typical day, the analysis found.

Still, the Mexican lager had lower on-premise sales than Corona, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Bud Light and Coors Light.