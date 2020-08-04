Stocks seesaw as Congress delays on coronavirus relief pinch consumers

U.S. equity markets see-sawed Tuesday morning as lawmakers on Capitol Hill deadlocked on a COVID-19 relief package including extra unemployment benefits that buoyed the economy during the first several months of a devastating lockdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21 points, or 0.08 percent, in the opening minutes of trading before wiping out losses. The S&P 500 dropped as much as 0.15 percent, and the Nasdaq fluctuated between small losses and gains.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said after talks on Monday that negotiators made a “little bit of progress,” but Democrats and Republicans remained divided on key issues including an extra $600-per-week unemployment benefit that supplemented state payouts. GOP leaders want to cut the payment to $200, arguing that the higher amount prompts lower-paid workers not to return to their jobs.

Looking at stocks, Microsoft shares remain in focus as the company continues talks with China-based Bytedance for the U.S. operations of the social-media app TikTok. President Trump, who has threatened to ban the popular app in the U.S., said on Monday that Microsoft has until September 15 to reach a deal.

On the earnings front, BP booked a $10.9 billion writedown on its way to a quarterly pre-tax loss of $16.8 billion. The London-based oil giant cut its 10.5-cent-per-share dividend in half and said it would aim to reduce net carbon emissions from oil and gas by as much as 40 percent over the next decade.

Apparel maker Ralph Lauren said same-store sales in the three months through June plunged 57 percent from a year ago as COVID-19 shuttered shops around the world.

Take-Two Interactive reported a 54 percent jump in quarterly revenue and raised its earnings forecast after the video-game maker saw surging demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Apple continues its quest to become the first company to reach the vaunted $2 trillion market value. The tech giant, which finished the prior session with a market cap of $1.86 trillion, needs shares to close at or above $467.77 to reach the mark.

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 75 cents at $40.26 per barrel while gold was up $7.40 at $1,993.70 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys gained, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down by 2.5 basis points to 0.538 percent.

In Europe, Germany's DAX was down 0.61 percent, while France's CAC 40 dropped 0.12 percent and Britain’s FTSE slipped 0.08 percent.

Markets rallied across Asia, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 2 percent, Japan’s Nikkei adding 1.7 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite edging up 0.11 percent.