Stocks rebound from omicron selloff, Nike, Micron jump

U.S. stocks signaled a rebound on Tuesday following the sharp selloff driven by rising omicron cases.

Dow futures ticked up over 200 points, while Nasdaq futures rose over 1%, along with the S&P 500 following a third straight session of declines.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34932.16 -433.28 -1.23% SP500 S&P 500 4568.02 -52.62 -1.14% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14980.944174 -188.74 -1.24%

Oil also rose over 1% to the $69-per-barrel level as investors dipped back into riskier assets.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 49.90 -0.88 -1.73%

In stocks, several earnings trickled in helping investor sentiment.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NKE NIKE INC. 156.98 -4.38 -2.71%

Nike was higher in the premarket after reporting both profit and sales that exceeded analyst estimates. In North America, the company's largest market, sales rose over 12%. CEO John Donohue said the company "is in a much stronger position than a year ago."

Micron also rose after the semiconductor maker reported better-than-expected profits and signaled the chip crunch may ease in 2022. Credit Suisse was among several firms raising the price target on the shares to as high as $130.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MU MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. 82.03 -0.97 -1.17%

Global market shares also rebounded. In Frankfurt, the DAX jumped 0.9% to 15,381.41 and the CAC 40 in Paris also gained 0.9%, to 6,928.88. Britain's FTSE 100 advanced 1% to 7,266.84. The future for the Dow industrials was up 0.6% while that for the S&P 500 was 0.7% higher.

In Asia, cases of coronavirus have surged in Australia and South Korea as governments tighten precautions to prevent or curb outbreaks. But bargain-seeking traders have often opted to buy when prices fall, adding to the volatility that is common during the thin activity of the holiday season.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 2.1% to 28,517.59 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.2% to 23,024.78. In Seoul, the Kospi gained 0.4% to 2,975.03, while the Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.9% to 3,625.13. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.9% to 7,355.00.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.