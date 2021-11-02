Stocks mixed ahead of elections, Fed meeting, Under Armour jumps

U.S. equity futures traded mixed on Tuesday as an off-year Election Day dawned with several important races to be decided around the country and as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day meeting.

Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures indicated modest gains, while the Nasdaq drifted lower.

This comes after the Dow briefly climbed above 36,000 for the first time in its history, helping all three averages hit record levels on Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35913.84 +94.28 +0.26% SP500 S&P 500 4613.67 +8.29 +0.18% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15595.915378 +97.53 +0.63%

Smaller company stocks far outpaced the broader market in a sign that investors were confident about economic growth. The Russell 2000 rose 2.7% to 2,358.12, closing within 0.1% its all-time high set March 15.

Corporate earnings rolled on with 58% of companies in the S&P reporting results and 82% exceeding expectations.

Pfizer boosted its annual sales outlook on strong sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and now expects to earn as much as $82 billion for the year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 43.64 -0.10 -0.23%

Athletic retailer Under Armour jumped after raising its full-year outlook. CEO Patrick Frisk said the company is "on track to deliver record revenue and earnings results in 2021."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UA UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 19.03 +0.15 +0.79%

ConocoPhilips rose after posting a profit of $2.4 billion reversing a loss from the same period a year ago. Nymex crude prices have gained 73% this year, boosting the major oil producer's bottom line.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COP CONOCOPHILLIPS 74.59 +0.10 +0.13% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 114.53 +0.04 +0.03% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 65.63 +1.16 +1.80%

After the close of trading, watch for results from wireless network operator T-Mobile US, life and health insurer Prudential Financial, packaged food and meat processor Mondelez International and biotech company and Dow member Amgen.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TMUS T-MOBILE US, INC. 115.86 +0.83 +0.72% PRU PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 111.33 +1.28 +1.16% MDLZ MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. 60.91 +0.17 +0.28% AMGN AMGEN, INC. 209.79 +2.82 +1.36%

Elsewhere, shares of Tesla slipped after CEO Elon Musk disclosed the company does not yet have a signed contract from Hertz for the 100,000-vehicle purchase announced last week, which helped drive the electric vehicle maker past the $1 trillion market cap milestone.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 1,208.59 +94.59 +8.49% HTZZ HERTZ GLOBAL 34.15 +3.13 +10.09%

With inflation in the U.S. at its highest point in three decades, the U.S. Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting Tuesday and is set this week to start winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove a risky balancing act.

Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled the Fed will announce after its policy meeting Wednesday that it will start paring its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases as soon as this month. Those purchases are intended to keep long-term loan rates low to encourage borrowing and spending.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 14 cents to $84.19 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 48 cents to $84.05 on Monday. And gold ticked down by 0.19% to $1,792 an ounce.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.