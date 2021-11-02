Elon Musk says Hertz hasn't signed a contract to buy Teslas yet

Don't forget, you have to sign on the dotted line before you pick up your rental car.

Following last week's announcement that Hertz is planning to buy at least 100,000 Teslas, which have helped boost the stocks of both brands by over 20%, Elon Musk has revealed that the companies have not yet finalized the deal.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 1,208.59 +94.59 +8.49%

"If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet," Musk responded to a tweet highlighting the recent rise in the automaker's share price.

Hertz has not yet responded to a request for comment on Musk's statement from FOX Business.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HTZZ HERTZ GLOBAL 34.15 +3.13 +10.09%

Musk had previously clarified that Hertz was not being offered the vehicles at a discount and would pay the full retail price, which would value the sale at over $4 billion.

The rental car giant initially said the deal was to buy 100,000 vehicles by the end of 2022 and later added that 50,000 of them would be provided for the use of Uber drivers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 44.36 +0.54 +1.23%

Hertz said the Uber deal could be expanded to 150,000 vehicles over the next three years, but told Reuters that "these ambitions could be affected by factors outside of its control, such as semiconductor chip shortages or other constraints."

Hertz has filed to issue a public offering of an unspecified number of shares during the fourth quarter of 2021.