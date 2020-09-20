Stock futures slip as Supreme Court nominee battle begins

U.S. stock futures traded lower on Sunday as investors digest the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the heated looming battle for her replacement.

Stock Futures Fall

Dow futures fell nearly 150 points at the open on Sunday evening before recovering some of those losses.

Further selling will follow the third straight week of losses led by a 244 point drop for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and heavy selling of technology shares which ended the week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27657.42 -244.56 -0.88% SP500 S&P 500 3319.47 -37.54 -1.12% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 10793.28193 -116.99 -1.07%

Ginsburg died Friday after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington D.C. surrounded by family.

President Trump on Saturday said Republicans have an "obligation" to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "without delay."

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not rule out impeachment as an option to stop President Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court pick from being confirmed to the bench, saying Democrats will “use every arrow in our quiver” to block the eventual nominee.

Ginsburg served on the U.S. Supreme Court for 27 years after being appointed by President Bill Clinton.

Her passing drew condolences from business leaders including Apple's Tim Cook and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates among many others.

She was the second woman to serve on the nation's highest court, joining Sandra Day O'Connor, who retired in 2006. Ginsburg was then the sole woman until 2009 when Sonia Sotomayer was appointed to the court.

She was affectionately known by her initials 'RBG' or 'Notorious RBG' which become popular in pop culture.

As for the week ahead, investors will focus on several high profile stocks including Etsy, which will join the S&P 500 on Monday and Tuesday after the close of trading Nike will report earnings, along with KB Home.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ETSY ETSY INC 111.75 +2.52 +2.31% NKE NIKE INC. 114.66 -1.70 -1.46% KBH KB HOME 38.99 +0.38 +0.98%

Also on Tuesday, Tesla will hold its highly anticipated battery day.