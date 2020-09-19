Ruth Bader Ginsburg docufilms raked in over $52 million

Two recent docufilms that captured the life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made over $52 million.

Mark Cuban-owned Magnolia Films' "RBG" was released in May 2018 after a hit debut showing at the January Sundance Film Festival.

The documentary -- which gave viewers an in-depth look at Ginsburg's life and storied career -- grossed $14 million worldwide on a budget reportedly under $1 million, becoming an unlikely box-office hit.

According to Vanity Fair, only the 25 top-grossing documentaries of all time have crossed into double-digit numbers, with most staying under $1 million.

In November of the same year, Comcast-owned Focus Features' "On the Basis of Sex” made $38.7 million on a budget of $24.6 million.

Felicity Jones starred as the young jurist in the dramatized biopic, zeroing in on the 1972 gender rights case Charles E. Moritz v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue and highlighting social justice issues like women's rights.

The Brooklyn-born Ginsburg was an undergraduate student at Cornell University and later attended both Harvard and Columbia Law Schools.

She argued six cases before the Supreme Court in the 1970s, winning five of them before an all-male group that included her future benchmates William Rehnquist, Harry Blackmun, and John Paul Stevens.

Her success brought her a national reputation and in 1980, President Jimmy Carter nominated her to the prestigious U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, who cited not only her experience but her "big heart."

Ginsburg was known for her soft-spoken demeanor that masked an analytical mind, commitment to upholding the Constitution, and a deep concern for the rights of every American.

Later in her career, she developed an Internet cult following as the "Notorious RBG," for her blistering dissents on divisive issues, and for her octogenarian workout routines inside the court's gym.

Ginsburg passed away late Friday night from complications surrounding metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old.