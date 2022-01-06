Tech leads stock slide, oil nears $80 level

U.S. stocks slipped as traders digest the latest jobs data and continue to weigh the prospect of interest rates moving higher faster than expected to cool inflation, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting signaled the U.S. central bank is mulling that scenario.

The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 fell 0.8% and 0.15%, respectively. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 30 points or 0.1%

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 36264.78 -142.33 -0.39% SP500 S&P 500 4686.56 -14.02 -0.30% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14997.212578 -102.96 -0.68%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for setting rates on mortgages and other loans, rose to 1.71% from 1.68%.

Oil neared the $80 per barrel level.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 56.80 +1.36 +2.45%

FED EYES FASTER INTEREST RATE LIFTOFF, BALANCE SHEET REDUCTION AS INFLATION SOARS

On the economic calendar, weekly jobless claims rose by 207,000, above the estimate of 195,000 and slightly higher than the prior week's 198,000.

PRIVATE-SECTOR JOB GROWTH BLOWS PAST EXPECTATIONS IN DECEMBER, ADP SAYS

In stocks, Bed Bath & Beyond is under pressure as retailer continues to struggle with its turnaround. Comp sales dropped 7% in the latest quarter.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 14.58 +1.22 +9.09%

Elsewhere in retail, Walgreen's boosted its annual forecast as it benefits from COVID-19 vaccines and at-home testing kit sales.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 52.55 -1.46 -2.69% CVS CVS HEALTH CORP. 104.49 -1.33 -1.26%

In Europe, London's FTSE was down 0.7%, Germany's DAX lost 1.2% and France's CAC fell 1.2%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 2.9%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.7% and China's Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.3%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.