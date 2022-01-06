Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Jobless claims tick up to 207,000 but remain near half-century low

Labor market continuing to recover from coronavirus pandemic

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits remained near a 52-year low last week, even as an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the super contagious omicron variant threatened to undermine the economy's recovery. 

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended Jan. 1 climbed slightly to 207,000 from a revised 200,000 a week earlier, missing the 197,000 forecast by Refinitiv analysts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.