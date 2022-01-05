Private-sector job growth blows past expectations in December, ADP says

U.S. companies hired employees at the fastest pace in seven months in December, before a surge in the new omicron coronavirus variant cast a fresh threat over the economic recovery, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning.

Companies added 807,000 jobs last month, blowing past the 400,000-job gain that economists surveyed by Refinitiv had predicted and the revised 505,000 positions added by companies in November. It marked the best month for private payroll growth since May, when employers added 882,000 jobs.

"December's job market strengthened as the fallout from the Delta variant faded and Omicron's impact had yet to be seen," said Nela Richardson, ADP chief economist.

In all, U.S. companies saw an average monthly job gain of 625,000 in the final three months of the year, surpassing the 514,000 average for the year. Job gains in 2021 eclipsed 6 million, but private-sector payrolls remain nearly 4 million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels.

The ADP report precedes the release of the more closely watched jobs report from the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is expected to show the economy added 400,000 jobs last month and the employment rate inched lower to 4.1%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.