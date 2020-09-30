Stock futures drop after Trump-Biden nasty debate

Stock futures dropped sharply Wednesday morning as the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden turned nasty leaving investors with more uncertainty over the 2020 race.

Biden and Trump clashed on everything from the coronavirus pandemic to the economy to racial injustice.

An hour before the opening bell, Dow futures were off over 200 points, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 fell 73 points and 17 points, respectively.

GDP Drops, Jobs Rebounding

In economic news, the ADP Employment Change showed 749,000 jobs were added in September, stronger than expected, as the economy continues to recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

GDP for the second quarter dropped 31.4%, in-line with an expected decline of 31.7% tied to COVID-19.

Declines in equities Wednesday will wrap a losing month for all three of the major averages.

The first of three showdowns between Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, devolved into attacks on Hunter Biden, "smarts," and schoolyard name-calling. As Trump went on offense, Biden tried to shut him down by calling the president a "clown" and a "liar."

In other political news, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are scheduled to speak again on Wednesday after Pelosi and the Democrats unveiled their slimmed-down $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

On the corporate front, The Walt Disney Company announced it would be laying off 28,000 employees, as its parks business in the U.S. has struggled, despite reopening in California and Florida.

Disney's Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D'Amaro, announced the layoffs of "castmembers" Tuesday evening, citing "limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements" and the uncertainty of the duration of the pandemic. As such, D'Amaro said the company has made "the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce."

General Motors may decide to extend talks with Nikola Corporation on its $2 billion deal, CNBC reported.

The deal, which had been expected to close on Wednesday, is under scrutiny after short-seller Hindenburg Research said Nikola made false claims about its technology for its electric trucks. The company's former chairman, Trevor Milton, also recently resigned, amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Caesars Entertainment announced it would buy British-gambling company William Hill for 272 pence per share, valuing William Hill at $3.73 billion, or 2.9 billion British pounds. The deal puts other gaming stocks in focus.

Apple Inc. awarded CEO Tim Cook his first major stock grant since 2011, giving Cook an additional 333,987 restricted stock units that will vest in thirds on an annual basis starting in 2023, according to an SEC filing Tuesday.

“Tim has brought unparalleled innovation and focus to his role as CEO and demonstrated what it means to lead with values and integrity," Apple's Board of Directors told FOX Business in a statement late Tuesday. "For the first time in nearly a decade, we are awarding Tim a new stock grant that will vest over time in recognition of his outstanding leadership and with great optimism for Apple’s future as he carries these efforts forward.”

In other economic news, manufacturing data will be in the spotlight, as September's Chicago PMI figure is expected to show a reading of 53, a number that indicates growth. During the debate, Trump and Biden sparred over American manufacturing, with Trump claiming he has brought back 700,000 manufacturing jobs since becoming president.

Pending home sales for August will be released shortly thereafter, with investors expecting to see a 3.2% rise.

Crude oil inventories will also be released on Wednesday.

The yield on the 10-Year Treasury dipped to 0.646%, the sixth drop in the past eight trading days.

European markets were lower in Wednesday trading, with the FTSE 100 and DAX falling 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

Fox News' Marisa Schultz and FOX Business Lucas Manfredi contributed to this story.