Disney's Hawaii resort to start phased reopening in November

Aloha, again.

Continue Reading Below

Disney's Aulani resort and spa in Hawaii will begin a phased reopening in November, following the governor’s announcement that out-of-state travelers will soon be able to bypass two weeks of quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 prior to arrival.

DISNEY PARKS CHIEF ASKS CALIFORNIA FOR HELP IN RE-OPENING

On Thursday, the Disney Parks Blog revealed that Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa, will reopen for business with a phased approach on Nov. 1.

Last week, Gov. David Ige that the pre-travel testing program will take effect Oct. 15, allowing tourists from out of state to skip a 14-day quarantine with proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of their arrival.

HONG KONG DISNEYLAND TO REOPEN AFTER CORONAVIRUS CLOSURE

The Associated Press reports that state officials are hopeful the program will give local tourism a much-needed boost while keeping residents safe. Tourism traffic to the Aloha State has plunged over 90% since the pandemic began.

With that being said, Disney plans to bring a little magic back to Hawaii by reopening the hotel in the weeks ahead.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 122.25 -0.23 -0.19%

“Given Hawaii’s recent announcement of a pre-arrival testing program for those traveling from out-of-state, we are working toward a phased reopening of Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa beginning on Sunday, November 1,” the parks blog said in a statement. “And just like our other Disney destinations that have re-opened, we are using a measured approach that focuses on the health and safety of our guests, cast and community.”

Aulani will reopen with a "gradual, phased approach," in accordance with guidance from local and national government as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Travel Association and Disney’s internal team of health and safety experts. No further details were avaliable.

“This deliberate approach allows us to evaluate and adjust along the way, as circumstances and the recommendations of health authorities evolve," Disney added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.