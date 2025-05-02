Spotify updating app for US users after court ruling in Apple case

Streaming giant Spotify on Friday announced that Apple approved an app update it submitted to revise how the music streaming service displays its pricing information and purchase links after a judge ordered the iPhone maker to give app developers more ability to communicate with their customers.

A federal judge on Wednesday issued an order that found Apple was in "willful violation" of a 2021 injunction and was now required to stop restricting how app developers can communicate information to app users about pricing, subscription options and more. The case was brought by Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, and the ruling prevents Apple from charging commissions on off-app purchases.

"In a victory for consumers, artists, creators, and authors, Apple has approved Spotify's U.S. app update," Spotify said in a statement. "After nearly a decade, this will finally allow us to freely show clear pricing information and links to purchase, fostering transparency and choice for U.S. consumers."

"We can now give consumers lower prices, more control, and easier access to the Spotify experience. There is more work to do, but today represents a significant milestone for developers and entrepreneurs everywhere who want to build and compete on a more level playing field," the company said.

"It's the opening of a new era, and we could not be more ready for the show," Spotify added.

Following the update, Spotify can now show users in the U.S. pricing details for subscriptions along with information about promotional offers that can save users money.

Users can also click within the app on a preferred subscription of their choice to upgrade from a free account to one of the platform's premium plans. They may also change premium subscriptions to suit their needs, such as switching from an individual to a student, duo, or family plan.

The update also allows Spotify to accept other payments types aside from Apple's payment system, giving users more options.

Spotify also signaled that the new update "opens the door to other seamless buying opportunities that will directly benefit creators (think easy-to-purchase audiobooks)."

The company made similar changes for European users on Apple devices a year ago by providing more information in the app regarding the various subscription options available to users.

Spotify has long criticized Apple's App Store policies. The company said in a release that, "Meaningful parts of Apple's anticompetitive barriers have been removed, and it's long overdue – this should be table stakes for doing business not only in the U.S., but in every corner of the world."

Apple indicated that it "strongly disagrees" with the judge's ruling and plans to appeal, though it will comply with the court order in the meantime.