Celine Dion's music gets boost from Olympics opening ceremony, Spotify CEO says

Celine Dion’s Paris Olympics opening ceremony performance was a boon for her music on Spotify, the audio streaming giant’s CEO said Tuesday.

Spotify’s Daniel Ek said on X there was a "surge in streams of @celinedion’s music overall" on the platform in the wake of the French Canadian singer taking the stage Friday during the highly watched event.

Her music experienced a 35% increase in streams globally, according to Ek. In the Olympic host country of France, her streams rose a whopping 65%.

Before her Olympic appearance, the singer had not performed in about four years due to pandemic disruptions and later her bout with stiff person syndrome, according to The Associated Press.

"I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities," the singer wrote Friday on X. "Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance."

Ek’s report of Dion’s music getting a post-ceremony boost came as part of a larger thread he posted about "so many people discovering French music on Spotify after some incredible musical performances" at the opening ceremony.

The song "L’Hymne à l’Amour" by the late French singer Édith Piaf, which Dion performed, "saw a massive 320% increase in streams on July 27," the day after the opening ceremony, the Spotify CEO said.

Meanwhile, French metal band Gojira "added over 300k followers on Spotify since their performance," Ek reported.

Other performers included Lady Gaga and Aya Nakamura.

Quite a few people caught Friday’s opening ceremony.

The event notched 28.6 million viewers on NBC and Peacock and 666,000 on Telemundo Deportes, according to NBC Sports. That represented 60% more than the opening festivities for the previous Summer Games held in Tokyo.