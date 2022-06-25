Spirit shareholders urged to vote for sweetened Frontier offer

Frontier Group's latest offer for Spirit Airlines has the advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) reversing its opinion about a deal.

ISS is now urging shareholders of Spirit Airlines to vote for a proposed merger with Frontier's parent company.

That's a change from a month ago when the advisory firm asked Spirit shareholders to reject Frontier's offer, saying JetBlue's competing offer of $30 a share is superior from a financial standpoint.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Since early April, Spirit has been the subject of a bidding war between Frontier and JetBlue Airways Corp.

THE RACE FOR SPIRIT AIRLINES: JETBLUE, FRONTIER JOCKEY FOR WIN

"On balance, support for the merger with Frontier on the revised terms is warranted," the proxy advisory firm said in a report published late Friday.

Spirit Airlines on Friday said that Frontier sweetened its offer, raising its cash offer by $2 per share and urged its shareholders to back a merger deal with Frontier at a meeting next week.

JetBlue had sweetened its offer for Spirit by $2 to $33.50 per share in cash, earlier this month.

JETBLUE UPS ANTE FOR SPIRIT

A vote by Spirit shareholders on the merger with Frontier is set for June 30.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SAVE SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. 24.54 +0.71 +2.98% ULCC FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS 10.54 +0.65 +6.57%

ISS said the current offer from Frontier matches the $2.00 increase in JetBlue's offer price and also provides a higher prepayment of $2.22 per share compared to $1.50 per share from JetBlue.

JETBLUE OFFERS TO BUY SPIRIT AIRLINES FOR ABOUT $3.6 BILLION CASH

Frontier also increased its reverse termination fee to Spirit by $100 million to $350 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Spirit has repeatedly rejected JetBlue's offer on concerns about winning approval from U.S. regulators.

Reuters contributed to this report.