Spirit delays vote on Frontier deal

The drama involving the potential airline merger between Spirit Airlines and Frontier Group will be stretched out for at least another week.

Spirit on Wednesday pushed back a shareholder vote on Frontier's merger offer for the budget carrier until next week.

Spirit shareholders had been scheduled to finalize their vote at a special meeting on Thursday.

The meeting will now be held on July 8.

It is not the first time the vote has been delayed. A vote that had been scheduled for June 10 was also delayed.

The delays suggest that Spirit doesn't have the votes from shareholders to back the deal.

Spirit Airlines has been the subject of a bidding war between Frontier Group and JetBlue Airways.

Spirit signed a cash-and-stock deal with rival Frontier in February and JetBlue jumped into the mix in April with an all-cash offer.

JetBlue's bid is higher, but Spirit has said U.S. regulators would stop that deal.

Frontier Group's latest offer for Spirit Airlines has the advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) reversing its opinion about a deal.

ISS is now urging Spirit shareholders to vote for a proposed merger with Frontier's parent company.

That's a change from a month ago when the advisory firm asked Spirit shareholders to reject Frontier's offer, saying JetBlue's competing offer of $30 a share is superior from a financial standpoint.

Spirit said last week that Frontier sweetened its offer, raising its cash offer by $2 per share.

ISS said the current offer from Frontier matches the $2.00 increase in JetBlue's offer price and also provides a higher prepayment of $2.22 per share compared to $1.50 per share from JetBlue.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SAVE SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. 22.41 -0.37 -1.62% ULCC FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS 9.51 +0.09 +0.96% JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 8.96 +0.23 +2.63%

Frontier also increased its reverse termination fee to Spirit by $100 million to $350 million.

On Wednesday, Spirit said its board would engage with both the bidders about their offers.

Reuters contributed to this report.