Southwest Airlines

Southwest pilots authorize a strike with decisive vote

Contract negotiations between Southwest and its pilots have been going on for over three years

Southwest Airlines pilots voted to authorize a potential strike, adding a new challenge to an already difficult year for the carrier.

The union is hoping the vote increases pressure in the years-long contract negotiations with the company, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The results were released by the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association after votes came in quicker than expected, with 99% voting to authorize a potential strike. The airline said the vote will not impact scheduled operations.

Federal law makes it difficult for airline unions to go on strike, so even with the vote, it doesn't mean pilots are likely to walk out in the near future.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RESUMES OPERATIONS AFTER TECH ISSUES HALT DEPARTURES

A Southwest airplane takes off

Image of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 shown arriving at LAX. (iStock / iStock)

Southwest is among three major airlines in the midst of negotiating new labor deals.

Pilots’ unions reportedly have more leverage to push for increased pay and changes in scheduling practices, following the shortage of pilots industry-wide that came about as carriers encouraged retirement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Negotiations between Southwest and its pilots have been going on for over three years, with pilots pushing for a major overhaul of the company’s scheduling practices.

Southwest Airlines pilots

Southwest Airlines pilots picket outside the terminal at Dallas Love Field on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Dallas.  (AP Photo/David Koenig / AP Newsroom)

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PLANS FURTHER MEASURES TO PREVENT ANOTHER WINTER OPERATIONS MELTDOWN

The airline suffered major flight disruptions at the end of last year as weather-related cancellations led to an operational meltdown.

"Our negotiating team continues to bargain in good faith and work toward reaching a new agreement to reward our pilots," said Adam Carlisle, Southwest’s vice president of labor relations.

Pilots at American Airlines approved a strike vote earlier this  month, but the airline says the two sides are making progress on a deal.

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations

Canceled Southwest Airlines flights are seen in red on the departures flight schedules at the Southwest terminal at the Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 27, 2022. (AP/Damian Dovarganes / AP Newsroom)

Delta Air Lines pilots authorized a strike last year before reaching a deal that included raises of at least 34% over a four-year term.