Southwest Airlines resumes operations after tech issues halt departures

Southwest Airlines resumed all departures on Tuesday morning after a brief ground stop due to technology issues impacted its operations.

"We should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible," Southwest said on Twitter in response to a traveler asking if there was a nationwide ground stop.

More than 1,700 Southwest flights were delayed as of 11:30 a.m. ET, according to FlightAware. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet that "Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures."

The airline apologized for any inconvenience and reiterated that it's "hoping to get everyone going ASAP."

Southwest is still trying to repair its reputation after an operational meltdown in December led to nearly 17,000 canceled flights and displaced millions of passengers during the holidays.

Representatives for Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.