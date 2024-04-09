Buick unveils Enclave SUV that features new tech, redesigned style

Buick on Tuesday unveiled a redesigned version of its Enclave sport utility vehicle that will debut this year.

The General Motors-owned brand said Tuesday it would start building and taking orders for the revamped 2025 Enclave over the summer.

The unveiling of the new SUV model means Buick’s internal combustion engine portfolio "is now complete with a full lineup of completely refreshed or all-new vehicles," Duncan Aldred, Buick and GMC global vice president, said in a statement.

The 2025 Enclave’s design draws from its Wildcat electric vehicle concept, according to Buick. The brand previously incorporated elements from the concept into other ICEs.

The SUV will have three trims – Preferred, Sport Touring and Avenir – available for potential buyers to choose from. Each will be capable of 328 horsepower thanks to its 2.5-liter Turbo engine, the brand said.

Within the new Enclave, it will come equipped with a "30-inch-diagonal premium ultra-wide display." It will also sport a "floating" center console, Buick said.

The automaker has also built its hands-free Super Cruise driver assistant system into the Enclave. No other Buick model has featured the technology, which GM debuted about seven years ago.

In addition to the interior changes, Buick also highlighted the 2025 Enclave’s exterior improvements.

Overall, compared with the 2024 model, the 2025 will be "longer, wide and taller," according to the brand. Some other changes it brought to the SUV’s exterior included "upgrades to the grille, front and rear fascia."

"Coupled with luxury finishes, Enclave sets a new standard for our brand and the segment, it truly is exceptional by design and will help the brand continue our momentum through 2024 and beyond," Aldred said.

GM's Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant will be tasked with manufacturing the new version of the SUV, according to Buick. The facility, located in Michigan, also builds Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia vehicles.

Prior to Tuesday’s unveiling, Buick had given shareholders and potential customers a "first glimpse" of the Enclave in January.