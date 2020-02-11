Russian satellites trailing US spy satellite in orbit, Space Force says

A U.S. spy satellite is being shadowed by Russian satellites, according to the commander of the U.S. Space Force.

Gen. John “Jay” Raymond said, since last year, two Russian satellites have been demonstrating “unusual and distributing behavior” while following a multibillion-dollar U.S. spy satellite in orbit. The situation, he warned, creates a potentially dangerous scenario between Cold War foes.

“Russia is developing on-orbit capabilities that seek to exploit U.S. reliance on space-based systems. Last November, the Russian government launched a satellite that subsequently released a second satellite,” Raymond said in a statement.

The Air Force and Space Force operate a constellation of satellites in space, including more than a dozen GPS satellites.

The U.S. Space Force was created by President Trump in December and is the first new military service since 1947.

The Pentagon proposed a $15 billion boost Monday in is fiscal 2021 budget for the Space Force.

Meanwhile, a rocket launched by Iran’s space program failed Sunday for a second consecutive year.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that Iran uses satellite launches to develop ballistic missiles.

China has also boosted efforts to advance its space program.

