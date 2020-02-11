These are the most livable cities in the US: Report
Arlington, Va., St. Louis, Mo., and Provo, Utah, are included on Curbed’s list of ‘intriguing alternatives to unaffordable coastal metros’
Instead of moving to a huge metropolitan area, you might consider heading to a more livable city.
On Tuesday, Curbed published a report called “Where to Live in 2020,” which included neighborhood guides for eight major cities: San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, Boston, Austin and Atlanta.
The report also included a list of 10 “intriguing alternatives to unaffordable coastal metros” that the website found to be the best places to live.
In order to find which cities should make the list of most livable, Curbed used criteria including walkability, park access, diversity, housing costs and job opportunities the website said.
The guide includes upcoming developments, “hot neighborhoods” and interesting sites for each city to give a bigger picture of each place on the list.
It also lists the population, median home price and median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in each city.
Here are the 10 most livable cities in the U.S., according to Curbed.
Arlington, Va.
Population: 396,394
Median Home Price: $729,477
Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $2,123
Boise, Idaho
Population: 226,570
Median Home Price: $326,789
Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $950
Charlotte, N.C.
Population: 859,035
Median Home Price: $729,477
Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $1,154
Dallas, Texas
Population: 1,341,000
Median Home Price: $219,173
Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $1,137
Denver, Colo.
Population: 619,968
Median Home Price: $451,153
Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $1,353
Madison, Wis.
Population: 255,214
Median Home Price: $277,252
Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $1,016
Minneapolis, Minn.
Population: 422,321
Median Home Price: $283,786
Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $1,150
Provo, Utah
Population: 117,335
Median Home Price: $309,067
Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $952
Raleigh, N.C.
Population: 464,758
Median Home Price: $284,246
Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $1,163
St. Louis, Mo.
Population: 318,069
Median Home Price: $126,285
Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $938