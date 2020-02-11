These are the most livable cities in the US: Report

Instead of moving to a huge metropolitan area, you might consider heading to a more livable city.

On Tuesday, Curbed published a report called “Where to Live in 2020,” which included neighborhood guides for eight major cities: San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, Boston, Austin and Atlanta.

The report also included a list of 10 “intriguing alternatives to unaffordable coastal metros” that the website found to be the best places to live.

In order to find which cities should make the list of most livable, Curbed used criteria including walkability, park access, diversity, housing costs and job opportunities the website said.

The guide includes upcoming developments, “hot neighborhoods” and interesting sites for each city to give a bigger picture of each place on the list.

It also lists the population, median home price and median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in each city.

Here are the 10 most livable cities in the U.S., according to Curbed.

Arlington, Va.

Population: 396,394

Median Home Price: $729,477

Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $2,123

Boise, Idaho

Population: 226,570

Median Home Price: $326,789

Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $950

Charlotte, N.C.

Population: 859,035

Median Home Price: $729,477

Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $1,154

Dallas, Texas

Population: 1,341,000

Median Home Price: $219,173

Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $1,137

Denver, Colo.

Population: 619,968

Median Home Price: $451,153

Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $1,353

Madison, Wis.

Population: 255,214

Median Home Price: $277,252

Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $1,016

Minneapolis, Minn.

Population: 422,321

Median Home Price: $283,786

Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $1,150

Provo, Utah

Population: 117,335

Median Home Price: $309,067

Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $952

Raleigh, N.C.

Population: 464,758

Median Home Price: $284,246

Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $1,163

St. Louis, Mo.

Population: 318,069

Median Home Price: $126,285

Median Rent for a Two-Bedroom Apartment: $938

