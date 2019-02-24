Search

Roche nears deal to buy Spark Therapeutics for close to $5B

Roche may pull the trigger on a biotech deal as soon as Monday.

Roche is nearing a deal to buy Philadelphia biotechnology company Spark Therapeutics for nearly $5 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It is a move by the Swiss drugmaker to expand its presence treating hemophilia.

There was at least one other bidder for Spark as of Friday, some of the people said, though it isn’t clear who.

Therapies that replace a defective gene with a healthy one are an emerging class of treatment pioneered by companies including Spark. It was founded in 2013 out of gene-therapy research at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Pfizer has partnered with Spark on development of a hemophilia B treatment.