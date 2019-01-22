Oscars: Best picture nominees and what they made

The nominations are in and it’s already a banner year for the 91st Academy Awards.
Both Netflix and Marvel scored their first best picture nomination in the Academy's history.
Of the eight films nominated this year, three of them earned more than $200 million in cumulative worldwide gross, with an overall combined value of more than $2 billion last year.
But as far as overall revenue goes, “Blank Panther” far exceeds any other film on this year’s list with an cumulative worldwide gross of $1.3 billion, according IMDb statistics.
Here’s a full list of 2019’s Best Picture nominations and what they generated at the Box Office.
2019 Oscar nominations: Best Picture
Black Panther
Box Office Stats
Budget: $200,000,000 (estimated)
Opening Weekend USA: $202,003,951
Gross USA: $700,059,566
Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $1,347,071,259
BlacKkKlansman
Budget: $15,000,000 (estimated)
Opening Weekend USA: $10,845,330
Gross USA: $48,271,960
Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $25,592,685
Bohemian Rhapsody
Budget: $52,000,000 (estimated)
Opening Weekend USA: $51,061,119
Gross USA: $199,732,484
Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $433,000,000
The Favourite
Budget: $15,000,000 (estimated)
Opening Weekend USA: $422,410
Gross USA: $21,989,025
Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $42,544,448
Green Book
Budget: $23,000,000 (estimated)
Opening Weekend USA: $320,429
Gross USA: $39,711,991
Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $42,526,091
Roma (Netflix)
(L to R) Verónica García as Sra. Teresa, Daniela Demesa as Sofi, Marco Graf as Pepe, Marina De Tavira as Sofia, Diego Cortina Autrey as Toño, Carlos Peralta Jacobson as Paco in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo by Carlos Somonte
While Netflix does not report its grosses, according to the Hollywood Reporter, many box office experts estimate that Roma earned anywhere from $90,000 to $120,000 over the three-day weekend for a location average of $30,000 to $40,000, among the best ever for a foreign-language film, not adjusted for inflation.
A Star is Born
Budget: $36,000,000 (estimated)
Opening Weekend USA: $42,908,051
Gross USA: $204,060,733
Vice
Budget: $60,000,000 (estimated)
Opening Weekend USA: $7,768,371
Gross USA: $37,383,363