Oscars: Best picture nominees and what they made

The nominations are in and it’s already a banner year for the 91st Academy Awards.

Continue Reading Below

Both Netflix and Marvel scored their first best picture nomination in the Academy's history.

Of the eight films nominated this year, three of them earned more than $200 million in cumulative worldwide gross, with an overall combined value of more than $2 billion last year.

But as far as overall revenue goes, “Blank Panther” far exceeds any other film on this year’s list with an cumulative worldwide gross of $1.3 billion, according IMDb statistics.

Here’s a full list of 2019’s Best Picture nominations and what they generated at the Box Office.

Advertisement

2019 Oscar nominations: Best Picture

Black Panther

Box Office Stats

Budget: $200,000,000 (estimated)

Opening Weekend USA: $202,003,951

Gross USA: $700,059,566

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $1,347,071,259

BlacKkKlansman

Budget: $15,000,000 (estimated)

Opening Weekend USA: $10,845,330

Gross USA: $48,271,960

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $25,592,685

Bohemian Rhapsody

Budget: $52,000,000 (estimated)

Opening Weekend USA: $51,061,119

Gross USA: $199,732,484

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $433,000,000

The Favourite

Budget: $15,000,000 (estimated)

Opening Weekend USA: $422,410

Gross USA: $21,989,025

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $42,544,448

Green Book

Budget: $23,000,000 (estimated)

Opening Weekend USA: $320,429

Gross USA: $39,711,991

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $42,526,091

Roma (Netflix)

(L to R) Verónica García as Sra. Teresa, Daniela Demesa as Sofi, Marco Graf as Pepe, Marina De Tavira as Sofia, Diego Cortina Autrey as Toño, Carlos Peralta Jacobson as Paco in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo by Carlos Somonte

While Netflix does not report its grosses, according to the Hollywood Reporter, many box office experts estimate that Roma earned anywhere from $90,000 to $120,000 over the three-day weekend for a location average of $30,000 to $40,000, among the best ever for a foreign-language film, not adjusted for inflation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

A Star is Born

Budget: $36,000,000 (estimated)

Opening Weekend USA: $42,908,051

Gross USA: $204,060,733

Vice

Budget: $60,000,000 (estimated)

Opening Weekend USA: $7,768,371

Gross USA: $37,383,363