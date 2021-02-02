GameStop drama dings Robinhood IPO, CEO firmly at helm

Robinhood Markets Inc. will likely suffer collateral damage as a result of its recent turmoil when it debuts on the public market, but co-founder and CEO Vladimir Tenev should maintain control.

Continue Reading Below

The Menlo Park, California-based trading-app developer found itself in the middle of controversy last week after restricting trading in a number of highly volatile companies that were the target of a short squeeze. The decision enraged customers and resulted in the company scrambling to raise cash.

Robinhood has shelved plans to go public, as FOX Business reported, during the first quarter of this year, a move that was expected to fetch a valuation in excess of $20 billion. The company was in September valued at $11.7 billion on the private market.

REDDIT TRADERS COULD KEEP TERRORIZING WALL STREET: GOLDMAN SACHS

“Part of the valuation is math and part of it is pixie dust, and the pixie dust part might suffer a little bit,” said Bradley Tusk, CEO of the New York-based venture capital firm Tusk Holdings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP 90.00 -135.00 -60.00%

Robinhood continues to adjust trading parameters in heavily shorted stocks, first announced last week for GameStop Corp. and others after a surge in volume strained its ability to meet clearinghouse deposit requirements and resulted in the company raising $4 billion — more than the company had previously accumulated in its nearly eight-year existence.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 7.82 -5.48 -41.20% BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 25.38 -4.88 -16.13% BB BLACKBERRY LIMITED 11.55 -3.08 -21.05%

The decision to restrict trading sparked outrage among users who theorized the company was colluding with hedge funds, including Citadel, who were short highly volatile stocks including GameStop. Citadel and Point72 Asset Management last week injected a combined $2.75 billion into the hedge fund Melvin Capital after its bets against GameStop and other companies soured.

PROVING GAMESTOP MANIPULATION WILL BE TOUGH FOR SEC, OTHERS

Users also pointed out that Robinhood was going against its mission of giving everyone access to financial markets.

The turbulence at Robinhood, however, is unlikely to result in the removal of Tenev – at least until after the company goes public, according to Tusk.

Typically founders have “really strong control on things like voting rights,” he said, adding that Tenev has done a “pretty amazing job.” His co-founder Baiju Bhatt operates behind the scenes.

GAMESTOP STOCK SURGE FUELED BY STIMULUS CHECKS: BILLIONAIRE GUNDLACH

In Tusk’s mind, the key to Tenev’s survival at Robinhood will be how he is able to craft a counternarrative to what caused the company to take the action that it did.

The company has already begun its damage control, which included an opinion piece in USA Today, as well as sending an email to customers on Monday explaining why they were restricted from making some trades.

“We had to take steps to limit buying in those volatile stocks to ensure we could comfortably meet our deposit obligations,” the company said. “We didn’t want to stop people from buying stocks and we certainly weren’t trying to help hedge funds.”

Tenev will testify about the ordeal on Feb. 18 before the House Financial Services Committee.