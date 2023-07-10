Expand / Collapse search
Electric

Rivian shares drive toward 9th straight win

Amazon pockets $1.8B of EV maker's stock as climb continues

ClimateDepot publisher Marc Morano discuss the EV push and how Ford is preparing another round of layoffs on ‘The Bottom Line.' video

Government ideology is ‘imposing’ electric vehicles on a population: Marc Morano

Shares of EV maker Rivian continued climbing on Monday and are now up over 93% during the last nine trading days on Wall Street.

The current winning streak marks the longest for the California-based automaker since September 2022. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
RIVN RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC. 25.30 +0.60 +2.45%

There was no fresh public news Monday; however, last week, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives echoed his outperform rating and raised his share-price target from $25 to $30, saying the 20% jump in price target reflects the EV maker turning to its long-term business model.

Rivian

STELLANTIS LAUNCHES EV CHARGING BUSINESS

Meanwhile, Rivian's largest shareholder, Amazon, has raked in a whopping $1.8 billion over the electric vehicle manufacturer's recent winning run. To date, Amazon holds 158.36 million shares of Rivian.

VOLKSWAGEN TO TEST AUTONOMOUS VANS IN TEXAS

On July 5, Amazon announced it was taking the auto company’s technology to Germany. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 129.78 +1.42 +1.11%

"We’re thrilled to see the EDV [electric delivery vans] rolling out in Germany today," said Rivian VP of Strategy Dagan Mishoulam.

Amazon delivery vans manufactured by Rivian. (Rivian)

"This vehicle was designed in conjunction with our partners at Amazon and not only puts driver convenience and safety first but also the environment," he added. "We’ve had incredible feedback from drivers in the U.S., and we're excited to start international expansion in Germany."

Amazon

US REGULATORS PLANNING MAJOR ANTITRUST LAWSUIT AGAINST AMAZON: REPORT

Over 300 electric last-mile delivery vans will be on the streets of Munich, Berlin and Düsseldorf in the coming weeks. Last year, Amazon announced plans to invest over $1.09 billion to electrify its European transportation network.

Amazon electric delivery van driver's seat

Each vehicle has a display monitor that enables seamless access to routing, navigation, driver support and more. (Amazon)

Amazon said it will build a fleet of 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian by 2030.

RIVIAN BEATS REVENUE ESTIMATES ON HIGH-END EV SALES

In 2022, Amazon used zero-emission vehicles including electric vans and micromobility solutions like e-cargo bikes, e-scooters and walkers, to deliver more than 120 million packages to customers in Europe, according to Amazon.

Automotive expert Mike Caudill discusses the Biden administration's attempt to remake the auto industry on 'The Big Money Show.' video

Biden's White House is weaponizing electric vehicles: Mike Caudill

Also in 2022, Amazon unveiled its electric delivery vans in the U.S. with more than 3,000 vehicles now delivering packages around the country. 

The tech company has been testing deliveries with Rivian preproduction vehicles in Europe since 2022, allowing the EV builder to improve the vehicle’s performance, safety and durability in various climates and geographies.