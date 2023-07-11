Regulators probe complaints over door issues on some Escape models

Auto regulators in the U.S. are investigating complaints that doors on some Ford Escape models can potentially open when the vehicle is being driven.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will look at 346,000 of the Escape SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years after documents posted on the regulators’ website detailed 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail.

According to investigators with NHTSA, drivers reported a popping noise when they opened the door as a bracket begins to separate. The agency says continued use could dislodge the door, and it could fail to latch when closed.

The regulator also said there have been 25 reports of minor injuries to drivers, while Ford says it's working with the agency to support the investigation.

Should the NHTSA probe uncover an unreasonable risk to highway safety, the agency could seek a recall and would follow a string of recalls for Ford over the last month.

In June, NHTSA launched an investigation into Ford’s repair efforts after recalls issued in March and April 2022 involved 710,000 Explorer SUVs over power loss reports.

Also in June, Ford issued a recall impacting 979,797 trucks with an omission in their owner's manuals.

On June 16, Ford expanded and issued a new recall for 125,000 sport utility vehicles and trucks because engine failures may cause a fire, while in late May, Ford recalled 175,550 Broncos because their seatbelts may be hard to use.

