Powerball jackpot grows to $675 million, 9th. largest in history

The Powerball lottery jackpot swelled to nearly $700 million dollars ahead of Monday's drawing which is now the 9th largest in history.

The cash portion, if there is one lucky winner, would come to $340.9 million after taxes, according to Powerball officials.

There was no winner Saturday marking the 34th consecutive drawing that came up short.

The hefty jackpot continued to rise after no ticket matched the winning six numbers during Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on April 19 when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a prize worth $252.6 million .

In November 2022, a single ticket sold in California won the largest Powerball jackpot on record, worth $2.04 billion, after matching all six numbers.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 $747 Million (est.) – Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

