Powerball jackpot increases to $960 million, edges towards billion dollar grand prize

Saturday's drawing will be the 31st consecutive drawing in the jackpot run after no winners

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning.

California convenience store owner presented with $1M check after selling willing Powerball ticket

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning.

After no one won the grand prize for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, the jackpot jumped to an estimated $960 million on Saturday evening edging towards a billion dollar grand prize.

According to Powerball, the jackpot has a cash value of $441.4 million. 

Saturday's numbers were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and the Powerball was 22. Power Play was 2x.

People lined up to play Powerball lottery

People lined up to play Powerball lottery at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States on November 7, 2022.

Saturday's drawing will be Powerball’s second-largest jackpot this year and fourth-largest jackpot in its history.

POWERBALL NUMBERS DRAWN FOR $750 MILLION JACKPOT

The previous Powerball jackpot totaled $1.08 billion and was claimed on July 19 by one person in California.

Massachusetts Powerball

 Powerball tickets at The Hub on Broadway on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Drawings are held three times per week: every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

POWERBALL JACKPOT GROWS TO AN ESTIMATED $960M- 4TH LARGEST IN HISTORY

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A woman checks her Powerball lottery tickets

A woman checks her Powerball lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States on November 7, 2022. Today's Powerball jackpot hits a record $1.9 billion. The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was in January 2016 when three w

Powerball says the odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

FOX Business’ Landon Mion contributed to this report. 