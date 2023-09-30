Powerball jackpot increases to $960 million, edges towards billion dollar grand prize

After no one won the grand prize for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, the jackpot jumped to an estimated $960 million on Saturday evening edging towards a billion dollar grand prize.

According to Powerball, the jackpot has a cash value of $441.4 million.

Saturday's numbers were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and the Powerball was 22. Power Play was 2x.

Saturday's drawing will be Powerball’s second-largest jackpot this year and fourth-largest jackpot in its history.

The previous Powerball jackpot totaled $1.08 billion and was claimed on July 19 by one person in California .

Drawings are held three times per week: every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball says the odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

