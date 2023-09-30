Powerball jackpot increases to $960 million, edges towards billion dollar grand prize
Saturday's drawing will be the 31st consecutive drawing in the jackpot run after no winners
After no one won the grand prize for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, the jackpot jumped to an estimated $960 million on Saturday evening edging towards a billion dollar grand prize.
According to Powerball, the jackpot has a cash value of $441.4 million.
Saturday's numbers were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and the Powerball was 22. Power Play was 2x.
Saturday's drawing will be Powerball’s second-largest jackpot this year and fourth-largest jackpot in its history.
POWERBALL NUMBERS DRAWN FOR $750 MILLION JACKPOT
The previous Powerball jackpot totaled $1.08 billion and was claimed on July 19 by one person in California.
Drawings are held three times per week: every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
POWERBALL JACKPOT GROWS TO AN ESTIMATED $960M- 4TH LARGEST IN HISTORY
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Powerball says the odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
FOX Business’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.