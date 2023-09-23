Expand / Collapse search
Powerball numbers drawn for $750 million jackpot

Winners typically select the cash option, which is an estimated $350.6 million for Saturday's drawing

The Powerball numbers for the estimated $750 million lottery jackpot were drawn on Saturday, and there is still no winner.

The winning numbers Saturday night are: white balls 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and the red power ball 21. The Power Play was 2X.

The $750 million prize is for winners who choose to receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. However, winners typically select the cash option, which would be an estimated $350.6 million for Saturday's drawing.

POWERBALL JACKPOT CLIMBS TO $672M AHEAD OF WEDNESDAY NIGHT'S DRAWING

Powerball logo

The numbers for the estimated $750 million Powerball lottery jackpot were drawn on Saturday. ((Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

After no ticket matched all winning numbers for Saturday's drawing, the jackpot grew to an estimated $785 million with a $367 million cash option for Monday's drawing.

The lottery jackpot has ballooned into the top 10 Powerball prizes of all time.

Saturday's drawing came after nobody won Wednesday's Powerball estimated at $672 million, with a cash option of $320.5 million.

POWERBALL JACKPOT CLIMBS ABOVE $600 MILLION

powerball ticket

The lottery jackpot rose to the top 10 Powerball prizes of all time. (iStock / iStock)

Drawings are held three times per week every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.