Powerball jackpot grows to an estimated $925M after no winner Wednesday

The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to climb, after nobody matched all six numbers on Wednesday night, to an estimated $925M.

The winning numbers Wednesday night are: 47, 63, 1, 46, 7 and the red power ball 7. The Power Play was 3X.

Wednesday jackpot of $850 million was for winners who choose to receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. However, winners typically select the cash option , which would be an estimated $397.4 million for Wednesday's drawing.

There were four tickets in California, Kansas, Maryland and New York that matched five numbers worth $1 million.

No ticket on Monday matched all six numbers drawn. The numbers were 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and the red Powerball was 4. The Power Play multiplier was 2X, Powerball said.

POWERBALL NUMBERS DRAWN FOR $750 MILLION JACKPOT

"The Monday drawing produced more than 1.2 million winning tickets across the country, including four tickets (three in Florida and one in Oregon) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes." Powerball said in a press release. "Other big wins from Monday night include 32 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and six tickets that won $100,000 prizes."

The last Powerball jackpot a $1.08 billion prize was won by one person in California and was claimed on July 19.

Drawings are held three times per week: every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Powerball says the odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

FOX Business’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.