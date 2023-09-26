Powerball jackpot hits $835M after no winners drawn

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $835 million Tuesday after there were no grand prize winners drawn last night.

The lottery says the whopping prize – which has a lump sum payout of $390.4 million – is the game’s "second-largest jackpot this year and the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game."

No ticket on Monday matched all six numbers drawn. The white balls were 10, 12, 22, 36, 50; the red Powerball was 4. The Power Play multiplier was 2X, Powerball said.

"The Monday drawing produced more than 1.2 million winning tickets across the country, including four tickets (three in Florida and one in Oregon) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes." Powerball added. "Other big wins from Monday night include 32 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and six tickets that won $100,000 prizes."

Powerball said earlier this week that the only prizes that have been larger in its history were a $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022, a $1.586 billion prize in January 2016 and a $1.08 billion jackpot in July.

The last Powerball jackpot, the $1.08 billion prize won by a person in California, was claimed on July 19.

Since then, 29 drawings have happened without a grand prize winner.

Drawings are held three times per week: every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball says the "odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9" while "the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million."

FOX Business’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.