Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lottery

Powerball jackpot grows to $725M

$2.04B is Powerball's largest jackpot in history won in November 2022

close
The fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history has two winners video

Two Powerball winners in the $750 million jackpot

The fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history has two winners

The Powerball lottery jackpot swelled to $725 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing.

The cash portion, if there is one lucky winner, would come to $366.2 million after taxes, according to Powerball officials. 

powerball ticket

A pile of Washington state Powerball lottery tickets. Tickets cost $2 and are sold in several states throughout the United States for a cash prize. (iStock / iStock)

There was no winner Saturday marking the 34th consecutive drawing that came up short. 

WINNING NUMBERS RELEASED FOR $546 M POWERBALL JACKPOT

The hefty jackpot continued to rise after no ticket matched the winning six numbers during Monday night's Powerball drawing.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on April 19 when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a prize worth $252.6 million.

A woman checks her Powerball lottery tickets

A woman checks her Powerball lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States on November 7, 2022. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In November 2022, a single ticket sold in California won the largest Powerball jackpot on record, worth $2.04 billion, after matching all six numbers. 

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT SWELLS TO $480 MILLION AFTER NO TICKET MATCHED ALL SIX NUMBERS IN FRIDAY'S DRAWING

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date

  1. $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022
  2. $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016
  3. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019
  4. $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017
  5. $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023
  6. $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021
  7. $725 million (est.) – July 12, 2023
  8. $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021
  9. $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018
  10. $632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022
The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.6 billion

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest jackpot ever.  (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.