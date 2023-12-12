Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tech
Published

Popular Google searches in 2023 include egg prices, sriracha prices, Taylor Swift tickets

People in the US also asked about soda and Stanley Cup prices, among other things

close
OptionsPlay director of education and product Jessica Inskip analyzes Big Tech earnings 'Making Money.'  video

Wall Street is starting to recognize Google's AI potential: Jessica Inskip

OptionsPlay director of education and product Jessica Inskip analyzes Big Tech earnings 'Making Money.' 

Popular searches using Google's engine in 2023 included asking why prices were so high for various items, especially food. 

Egg prices were most searched in the "Why is/are… so expensive" category in the U.S., according to data from Alphabet-owned Google’s "Year in Search" for 2023. The annual report provides information about global and country search trends on a wide range of subjects with significant popularity increases compared to last year. 

The searches for egg prices spiked in the second week of January when the average price for a dozen eggs was $4.82, according to Google. The searches were also particularly popular in California, Texas, Florida and New York.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 132.29 -0.23 -0.17%

SURGING EGG PRICES GIVING RISE TO PLANT-BASED ALTERNATIVES

Behind eggs being costly was "Why are Taylor Swift tickets so expensive?" in terms of most-searched question for how expensive things were, according to Google. Such searches, the tech giant said, saw spikes in May. 

A woman shops for eggs

Egg shelves are seen with a note apologizing to customers for the price increase after the reduction in productivity brought on by poultry fatalities caused by various illnesses, in San Mateo, California, Jan. 23, 2023. Egg prices jumped by two to th (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

TAYLOR SWIFT, BEYONCE, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN TOURS FINANCIALLY DOMINATED IN 2023

Swift’s wildly-successful "Eras Tour" first started back in mid-March. The cost of a ticket to her show averaged $238.95, according to Pollstar, though some other reports have said seats in certain cities have hit over $1,000. 

Taylor Swift on stage

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Foro Sol on Aug. 24, 2023 in Mexico City. (Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management / Getty Images)

Searching for "Why is Sriracha so expensive?" was also Googled frequently in the U.S. this year, particularly in early July, Google said. The tech giant placed the condiment, which has experienced a shortage and made headlines for that at the time, third on its U.S. top-10 list of "Why is/are… so expensive" category.

BLUEBERRY COSTS SKYROCKET BECAUSE OF SUPPLY SHORTAGE

In the U.S., searches about why grapes and blueberries had such high prices came in fourth and fifth place for the "Why is/are… so expensive" set, the tech giant said. Those popular questions posted spikes in May and as October transitioned into November, respectively. 

Blueberries

Blueberries photographed on the premises of Agrargesellschaft Chemnitz mbH in Rottmanshagen. (Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

For blueberries, NielsenIQ data showed grocery shoppers saw their price tag go from $4.09 on average in July to $5.88 in late October, FOX Business previously reported. 

Alphabet Inc

Meanwhile, many people in the U.S. also used Google to look for information regarding why soda, the online video game Diablo IV, lettuce, viral Stanley Cups and concert tickets were "so expensive" this year, according to Google

Alphabet, the parent company of 25-year-old Google, has seen a nearly 49% increase in its stock price since the year began as of Tuesday evening.

Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.