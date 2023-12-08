Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen tours financially dominated in 2023

Pollstar said the tours that made the worldwide Top 100 brought in over $9 billion, an increase of 46% over 2022

Many musical artists were on world tours this year and, according to Pollstar, some familiar names saw theirs wind up generating the highest amounts of money.

Pollstar reported Friday that the tours that made its "2023 Worldwide Top 100 Tours" grossed $9.17 billion collectively. That figure, which spanned Nov. 17, 2022 to Nov. 15 of this year, surged 46% year-over-year, according to the music industry publication. 

Of the $9.17 billion earned by this year’s worldwide top-100 tours, roughly $2.61 billion came from those belonging to five highest-grossing, Pollstar’s chart showed.

Pollstar identified the following artists as running the five worldwide tours that raked in the highest amounts this year:

1. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift singing

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 24: Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Taylor Swift saw her "Eras Tour" produce a gross of $1.04 billion over the course of the 12-month period, marking the first instance of a billion-dollar tour, the publication estimated. In mid-October, Time’s 2023 "Person of the Year" also put out a concert movie of the tour, with IMDb’s Box Office Mojo reporting it has sold nearly $249.6 million worth of tickets to date.

2. Beyonce

Beyonce

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Beyonce, at $579.8 million, came in second out of worldwide tours with "Renaissance," with 56 shows in 39 cities contributing to it reaching that gross, Pollstar said. The singer, who also recently ranked No. 2 on StubHub’s list of "Top In-Demand Global Touring Artist" in 2023, made the "Renaissance" album and its songs like "Cuff it" and "Break My Soul" available to fans back in July 2022.

3. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Bruce Springsteen attends the "Love For The Holidays" concert at Town Hall on November 30, 2023 in New York City.

Pollstar pegged the amount that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s tour earned at nearly $379.5 million. People have picked up more than 150 million of Springsteen’s various albums over the years, according to reports.

4. Coldplay

Coldplay

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 18: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on stage at Optus Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Perth, Australia.

Coldplay, the British band whose world tour saw nearly $325.5 million in gross, played in 17 different cities during the time frame, performing 50 concerts, the publication said. 

5. Harry Styles

Harry Styles

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England.

Harry Styles, who used to belong to boyband One Direction, received the No. 5 position on Pollstar’s list of top world tours of 2023. His "Love on Tour" generated $290.5 million in 2023, per the chart. The singer has put out three full albums to date – "Harry Styles," "Fine Line" and "Harry’s House," the last of which won the Grammy award for Album of the Year.