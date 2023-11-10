Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks
Published

Blueberry costs skyrocket because of supply shortage

Prices for fresh blueberries are up over 40% since July

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 10

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Retail prices for fresh blueberries are up over 40% since earlier this summer due to the temporary supply crunch caused by unseasonably warm conditions in Peru. 

As of July 1, the average unit price for blueberries hovered at $4.09. That figured has jumped to $5.88 as of Oct. 28, representing a 43% jump in costs, according to data pulled from NielsenIQ.  

Kasey Cronquist, the president of both the US Highbush Blueberry Council and the North American Blueberry Council, told Fox Business that the shortage of the crop was caused by an "unprecedented weather situation in Peru with the El Nino effect." 

US FARMERS SOUND ALARM ON SINGLE-MOST CATASTROPHIC THING HEADED FOR CORN CROPS

They needed cooler temperatures to set up that crop for their harvest window. Instead, their winter felt more like summer, he noted.

"They were referring to it essentially as the endless summer," Cronquist said. It resulted in a "contraction in supply" that they hadn't seen before. 

Blueberries

Blueberries grow on a bush in the fields of Agrargesellschaft Chemnitz mbH in Rottmanshagen.  (Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

There were two compounding issues; it caused a temporary delay in shipments, and a reduction in overall supplies. 

"We've become such a large consumer of that blueberry crop," he said. "It's definitely had an impact on the supply circumstances that consumers are seeing in a grocery store."

FLORIDA ORANGE GROWERS STRUGGLE TO KEEP JUICE ON TABLES AFTER ‘UNPRECEDENTED SETBACKS’ SQUEEZE INDUSTRY

In recent weeks we have started to see that supply finally rebound "because of the delays being caught up." 

Blueberries

Blueberries photographed on the premises of Agrargesellschaft Chemnitz mbH in Rottmanshagen. (Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We're starting to see the consistency of supply starting to arrive on shelves," he said. "And you should expect to see that through the remainder of the winter season."

However, if price or supply is still an issue in certain spots, he also noted that there is still an "ample supply" of frozen blueberries. 