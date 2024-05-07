Panera discontinuing caffeinated 'Charged Lemonade' after lawsuits

Panera Bread's caffeinated "Charged Lemonade" beverages will be discontinued after the company faced lawsuits blaming the beverage for health issues and wrongful deaths.

The Panera Bread website currently lists three Charged beverages in Blood Orange, Strawberry Lemon Mint Lemonade and Mango Yuzu Lemonade that contain between 155mg and 302mg of caffeine. The lawsuits claimed that large, 30-ounce versions of the beverages had up to 390mg of caffeine. The Food and Drug Administration recommends a 400mg maximum daily caffeine intake.

The company is planning to discontinue Charged Lemonade as an offering, though it hasn't specified when the beverages will no longer be available in stores.

"We are excited to continue the success of our recent menu transformation, which began with our core options of sandwiches and salads," a Panera spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "We listened to more than 30,000 guests about what they wanted from Panera, and are focusing next on the broad array of beverages we know our guests desire – ranging from exciting, on-trend flavors, to low sugar and low caffeine options."

THIRD LAWSUIT AGAINST PANERA CLAIMS CAFFEINATED ‘CHARGED LEMONADE’ CAUSED ‘PERMANENT CARDIAC INJURIES’



"Our enhanced beverage portfolio, including new Blueberry Lavender Lemonade, Pomegranate Hibiscus Tea, Citrus Punch and a Tropical Green Smoothie will reinforce our mission of delivering what our guests most want – amazing taste, quality ingredients and value," Panera's statement continued.

A lawsuit filed in September by the family of Sarah Katz, a 21-year-old student at the University of Pennsylvania, alleged the drink contributed to her death by aggravating a pre-existing cardiac issue.

SECOND LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST PANERA BREAD CLAIMS FLORIDA MAN DIED FORM THE CAFFEINATED ‘CHARGED LEMONADE’

Subsequent lawsuits blamed the Charged Lemonade for the death of Dennis Brown, 46, and cardiac issues suffered by 28-year-old Lauren Skerritt.

Brown was a member of Panera's "Sip Club" which allows members access to unlimited drinks, and the lawsuit alleged he had been drinking the lemonade for six days before dying while walking home from dinner at a Panera near his workplace in Florida.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Skerritt's alleged symptoms included brain fog, body shakes, heart palpitations, shortness of breath and difficulty thinking.

FOX Business' Stepheny Price and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.