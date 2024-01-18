Third lawsuit against Panera claims caffeinated 'Charged Lemonade' caused 'permanent cardiac injuries'

Panera Bread now faces three lawsuits tied to its caffeinated "Charged Lemonade," the third of which was reportedly filed this week and involves accusations that the drink caused one consumer to experience "permanent cardiac injuries."

According to a lawsuit first obtained by NBC News, 28-year-old Lauren Skerritt claims that after drinking Panera’s Charged Lemonade, she experienced brain fog, body shakes, heart palpitations, shortness of breath and difficulty thinking. She claims she had no underlying medical conditions before consuming the beverage.

In the complaint filed in a Delaware court, Skerritt said she consumed two-and-a-half Charged Lemonades from a Panera in Greenville, Rhode Island in April.

After drinking the highly caffeinated drink, she said she experienced heart palpitations and was taken to the emergency room.

Skerritt underwent tests, which, according to the lawsuit, revealed she experienced atrial fibrillation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says atrial fibrillation is when the heartbeat is irregular, adding that it can increase a person’s risk for stroke.

Skerritt also claims she has had "recurrent episodes of rapid heartbeat that occur suddenly and without pattern," the lawsuit alleges.

Panera did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the matter.

In December, a lawsuit was filed alleging the lemonade drink caused the death of 46-year-old Dennis Brown of Florida.

The lawsuit claims Brown consumed a lemonade with his dinner at Panera Bread, and he died while walking home. The lawsuit also alleges Brown was drinking the lemonade for six days and was a member of Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club, where you can order unlimited drinks.

According to Panera's menu, a large Charged Lemonade has 390 milligrams of caffeine, close to the FDA’s 400-milligram daily maximum intake.

Panera’s 30-ounce charged lemonade also contains more caffeine than both Red Bull and Monster energy drinks combined.

Panera said at the time that Brown’s "unfortunate" passing was not caused by one of the company’s products, and they saw the lawsuit to be without merit.

"Panera stands firmly by the safety of our products," the company said.

Another lawsuit was filed in October, alleging 21-year-old Sarah Katz, a University of Pennsylvania student, died after drinking the charged lemonades.

Katz suffered from a heart condition and usually avoided caffeine, according to her family and friends, who said she likely didn’t realize the drink was caffeinated.

Panera’s mobile app now has a warning that states: "Consume in moderation, not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women."

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.