Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Consumer Lawsuits
Published

Second lawsuit filed against Panera Bread claims Florida man died from the caffeinated 'Charged Lemonade'

A wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday alleges the drink is to blame in another death

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for December 4

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Panera Bread is now facing a second wrongful death lawsuit tied to its caffeinated "Charged Lemonade."

A lawsuit, filed Monday, alleges Panera’s lemonade drink caused the death of a Florida man, Dennis Brown, 46, after he went into cardiac arrest when he left the restaurant.

According to the lawsuit, Brown consumed a lemonade with his dinner at the Panera Bread near his job in Florida and died while he was walking home.

The lawsuit alleges Brown had been drinking the lemonade for six days and was a member of Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club, where you can order unlimited drinks.

PANERA WARNS ABOUT 'CHARGED LEMONADE' AFTER LAWSUIT ALLEGES ROLE IN COLLEGE STUDENT'S DEATH

Panera Bread's Charged Lemonade is seen at a California restaurant

Dispensers for Charged Lemonade, a caffeinated lemonade drink, at Panera Bread, Walnut Creek, Calif.  (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

According to Panera's menu, a large, Charged Lemonade has 390 milligrams of caffeine, close to the FDA’s 400-milligram daily maximum intake.

Panera’s 30-ounce charged lemonade also contains more caffeine than both Red Bull and Monster energy drinks, combined.

GEORGIA WOMAN WINS $3M SETTLEMENT FOR HOT COFFEE SPILL AT DUNKIN' IN 2021

Sarah Katz and Panera Bread drinks

Sarah Katz and a display of Panera Charged Lemonade. Katz's parents are suing the fast food brand, claiming the significant amounts of caffeine in the lemonade weren't made clear. (University of Pennsylvania/Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Fox News)

Panera released a statement about Monday’s lawsuit, saying:

"Panera expresses our deep sympathy for Mr. Brown’s family. Based on our investigation we believe his unfortunate passing was not caused by one of the company’s products. We view this lawsuit which was filed by the same law firm as a previous claim to be equally without merit. Panera stands firmly by the safety of our products."

CANCER RISK COULD INCREASE WITH CONSUMPTION OF CERTAIN FOODS AND DRINKS, STUDY FINDS

Panera beverage display in store

A photo included in the lawsuit showing the "display of Panera Charged Lemonade" at the location in Philadelphia, where Sarah Katz purchased her drink the day she died, according to a lawsuit. (Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas / Fox News)

As a result of the first lawsuit filed against the company in October, when 21-year-old Sarah Katz, a University of Pennsylvania student, died after drinking the charged lemonades, Panera’s mobile app now has a warning that states "Consume in moderation, not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Katz suffered from a heart condition and usually avoided caffeine, according to her family and friends, who stated she likely didn’t realize the drink was caffeinated.

Panera Bread and the FDA did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.