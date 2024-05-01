Over 242,600 Ford Maverick trucks recalled due to risk of tail light failure

Ford recently launched a recall of over 242,600 Maverick trucks, citing an issue that may lead to their tail lights not lighting up.

The Michigan-based automaker said in a safety recall report filed Friday to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that if the tail lights on the recalled pickups fail to light up, it could "cause reduced visibility to other drivers in dark conditions, increasing the risk of a collision."

The 242,669 total Maverick trucks subject to recall are part of the model years 2022-2024, according to the recall report. They were manufactured between February 2021 and March of this year.

In the report, Ford linked the tail light illumination failure to the Body Control Modules in the recalled trucks. That component "may falsely detect a current overload on one of both of the rear position lamp circuits" and deactivate them, it explained.

Ford first learned of the problem, which has not led to any wrecks or injuries, in early February.

The issue "does not affect headlights, stop lamps (including Center High Mount Stop Lamp), or turn sign functions," the report also said.

As a remedy, the affected trucks will need to get their Body Control Module calibration "updated to the latest level" through a software update. Ford and Lincoln dealership locations will do that service for free.

Ford is letting its dealers know about the recall later Wednesday.

The automaker told FOX Business the software update "will be ready then so customers can come in to get their fix as early as tomorrow."

The remedy "is mobile service eligible meaning customers can find a participating dealership that will send a technician to their home, work or anywhere they’d like to perform the software update," according to Ford.

The company will send out letters to Maverick owners impacted by the recall later in the month, the NHTSA report said.

Ford first introduced the Maverick truck nearly three years ago.

Over the course of 2023, it sold over 94,000 Maverick trucks in the U.S. That marked a 26.5% percent increase from the prior year.