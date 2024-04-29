Feds investigating Ford Mustang Mach-E hands-free tech after fatal crashes

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into Ford's BlueCruise hands-free driving technology after two fatal crashes involving Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs.

The agency's probe will evaluate the safety of Mustang Mach-E vehicles from the 2021 through 2024 model years, which is around 130,000 cars.

Ford told FOX Business in a statement that it is "working with NHTSA to support its investigation."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has opened separate investigations into the two Mach-E crashes, including a Feb. 24 crash of a Ford Mustang Mach-E using BlueCruise that struck the rear of a stationary Honda CR-V on Interstate Highway 10 in San Antonio, Texas, killing the 56-year-old Honda driver.

60TH ANNIVERSARY: SEE THE FORD MUSTANG THROUGH THE YEARS

The NTSB is also investigating a March 3 crash in Philadelphia involving a Ford Mach-E, the other crash cited by the NHTSA.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.75 -0.04 -0.31%

The auto safety regulator said Monday its initial investigation confirmed that BlueCruise was engaged immediately prior to the collision in the Philadelphia crash.

NHTSA previously opened special crash investigations into both fatal incidents. Both occurred during "nighttime lighting conditions," the agency said.

FORD RECALLS OVER 450,000 VEHICLES DUE TO LOSS OF DRIVE POWER

Ford offers BlueCruise, an advanced hands-free driving system that operates on 97% of U.S. and Canadian highways with no intersections or traffic signals. The system uses a camera-based driver monitoring system to determine driver attentiveness.

The NHTSA investigation includes Mach-E vehicles with Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 that have a number of driver assistance technologies, including BlueCruise, which was introduced in 2021 and is currently available in a range of Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The investigation will evaluate the system's performance on the dynamic driving task and driver monitoring, NHTSA said.

Reuters contributed to this report.