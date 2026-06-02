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Nissan recalls over 51K SUVs after software defect causes dashboard screens to fail

The defect affects 2025-2026 models and can prevent warning lights and safety indicators from appearing

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Nissan is recalling more than 51,000 Kicks SUVs because a software defect can cause the dashboard display to go partially or completely blank, potentially preventing drivers from seeing critical vehicle information.

The recall affects 51,598 model year 2025-2026 Nissan Kicks vehicles manufactured between June 24, 2024, and Jan. 9, 2026, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Nissan said a software logic error within the vehicle's combination meter, or instrument cluster, can trigger a communication failure between electronic controllers during a cold startup. If that occurs, the display screen may show a partial image, a blue screen or go completely blank.

The malfunction can prevent warning lights, indicators and other safety-related information from appearing on the dashboard, causing the vehicles to fall out of compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 101 governing vehicle controls and displays.

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A gray and red Nissan Kicks compact SUV is displayed on an auto show floor under blue and purple lighting, with promotional signage and attendees visible in the background.

A Nissan Kicks compact SUV is displayed at an auto show. Nissan is recalling 51,598 model year 2025-2026 Kicks vehicles due to a software defect that can cause the instrument cluster display to go partially or completely blank.  (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"If the combi-meter display cannot show safety related telltales and indicators, the driver may unknowingly operate the vehicle in an unsafe condition, increasing the risk of a crash," Nissan said in its filing with federal regulators.

Nissan identified seven technical reports and 205 warranty claims related to the issue between October 2024 and April 2026, though the company said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries connected to the defect.

The automaker said it first became aware of the issue after receiving a field report involving a 2025 Nissan Kicks with a blank display screen at startup. Although technicians initially could not duplicate the problem, diagnostic trouble codes related to the instrument cluster and communication systems were stored in the vehicle.

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KRAKOW, POLAND - APRIL 17, 2023: Nissan logo seen on Nissan vehicle parked in Krakow center, on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Krakow, Poland.  ((Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Over the following months, Nissan and supplier Continental investigated additional reports involving intermittent blank or blue-screen displays. Engineers ultimately traced the issue to an integrated-circuit malfunction that can disrupt communication within the instrument cluster, causing the display to go blank.

The recall affects one of Nissan's newer U.S. models and comes as automakers continue to grapple with software-related defects that have become an increasingly common source of vehicle recalls.

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A worker wearing gloves installs or inspects the front grille of a Nissan vehicle, with the Nissan logo prominently displayed at the center.

A worker assembles a Nissan vehicle at a manufacturing facility. Nissan is recalling 51,598 model year 2025-2026 Kicks SUVs because a software defect can cause the instrument cluster display to go partially or completely blank. (Getty / Getty Images)

To fix the problem, dealers will update the combination meter software at no cost to owners. The repair is expected to take about 30 minutes.

Dealer notifications began May 22, while owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed beginning July 1. Vehicle owners can contact Nissan customer service at 800-647-7261 and reference recall number PMA66.

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FOX Business has reached out to Nissan for additional comment on the matter.