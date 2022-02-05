Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Mergers and Acquisitions

Nike joins Amazon on list of potential Peloton suitors: report

Nike officials have not yet spoken with their counterparts at Peloton, the report stressed

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for February 4

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Sports apparel maker Nike is in the early stages of a possible pursuit of exercise bike and treadmill maker Peloton, according to a report.

Nike’s emerging interest was reported by the Financial Times, which stressed that Nike officials have not yet spoken with their counterparts at Peloton.

Previously, e-commerce giant Amazon was reported to be interested in Peloton, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Peloton shares jumped 30% during extended trading based on the reports, Reuters reported.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Blackwells Capital, an investment firm, had urged Peloton’s board to pursue a sale, the Reuters report said. But a source told the outlet that Peloton board members have not yet reached a decision.

A Peloton product.

Peloton has a market value of about $8 billion, far down from about $50 billion about a year ago, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The exercise bike maker suffered a pair of public relations setback in recent weeks when two TV shows – "And Just Like That" and "Billions" – featured characters suffering heart attacks after using Peloton bikes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In one case, "And Just Like That" star Chris Noth quickly made a Peloton commercial in what was viewed as a bid by the company to turn the tables – but then Noth became embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal and the commercial was pulled, as ETOnline.com reported.