Peloton draws interest from potential suitors including Amazon

Peloton Interactive Inc. is drawing interest from potential suitors including Amazon.com Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, as the stationary-bike maker’s stock slumps and an activist urges it to explore a sale.

Amazon has been speaking to advisers about a potential deal, some of the people said. There’s no guarantee the e-commerce giant will follow through with an offer or that Peloton, which is working with its own advisers, would be receptive.

Other potential suitors are circling, these people said, but no deal is imminent and there may not be one at all.

Should there be a transaction, it could be significant, given Peloton’s market value of around $8 billion—down sharply from its high around a year ago of some $50 billion.

While Peloton was once a pandemic darling as homebound customers ordered its pricey exercise equipment that pairs with virtual classes, its stock closed Friday at $24.60, below its September 2019 IPO price of $29, following a slowdown in its once-torrid growth.