More details emerge in billionaire Thomas Lee's suicide

In the wake of billionaire financier Thomas Lee being found dead Thursday, additional information has been reported.

The New York Post reported Friday the person who found Lee dead in his New York City office was his female assistant. People hadn’t heard from him, prompting her search, according to the outlet, which cited anonymous law enforcement sources.

NYC billionaire financier found dead in Manhattan office from self-inflicted gunshot wound

The billionaire had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was discovered in his office’s bathroom, according to the New York Post. A Smith & Weston revolver belonging to him was also reportedly located nearby.

His death was reportedly declared at the scene. Lee was 78 years old.

Citing NYPD sources, FOX Business Network’s Charles Gasparino reported police are looking into whether Lee’s suspected suicide was potentially "related to some business-related issue." Sources said no note was left, Gasparino also reported.

"The family is extremely saddened by Tom’s death," Michael Sitrick, a family friend and spokesperson, said Thursday in a news release. "While the world knew him as one of the pioneers in the private equity business and a successful businessman, we knew him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, sibling, friend and philanthropist who always put others’ needs before his own. Our hearts are broken."

Lee was known for leveraged buyout transactions, among other things. He notably conducted a $1.7 billion sale of beverage company Snapple in 1994, two years after purchasing it.

He was "responsible for investing over $15 billion of capital in hundreds of transactions" over more than four decades, according to Lee’s biography on the website of Lee Equity Partners, a firm he formed and served as chairman.

Louis Casiano contributed to this report.