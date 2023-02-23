Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Financials

NYC billionaire financier found dead in Manhattan office from self-inflicted gunshot wound: report

Thomas H. Lee was found dead in his Manhattan office, according to reports

close
Retired NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro reacts to disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh testifying in his defense on 'Kennedy.' video

The defense has made up some ground in Murdaugh trial: Paul Mauro

Retired NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro reacts to disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh testifying in his defense on 'Kennedy.'

A billionaire financier was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday at his office in New York City, according to local reports. 

The New York Post said police officers responded to Thomas H. Lee 767 Fifth Avenue,  where Thomas H. Lee Capital, LLC is located on the sixth floor at around 11:10 a.m., citing police sources. Lee, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

GOLDMAN SACHS EXPECTS 3 MORE FED RATE HIKES THIS YEAR

Thomas H Lee

New York City financier Thomas H Lee was reportedly found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  (Amanda Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The family is extremely saddened by Tom’s death. While the world knew him as one of the pioneers in the private equity business and a successful businessman, we knew him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, sibling, friend and philanthropist who always put others’ needs before his own," Lee family friend and spokesperson Michael Sitrick said in a statement.

"Our hearts are broken," he added. "We ask that our privacy be respected and that we be allowed to grieve."

Lee is reportedly credited with being one of the first financiers to purchase companies with funds borrowed against the business being bought. The move is termed a leveraged buyout, according to the Post. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 1992, he bought Snapple and sold it two years later for $1.7 billion. 